Nanaimo Airport has unveiled a new carving to advance reconciliation efforts with the Stz’uminus First Nation.

The carving was unveiled at a private ceremony and included community members and leaders along with traditional singing and drumming performances on Apr. 9 at the Airport.

According to a media release, the piece was commissioned by the airport and is showcased in the screening area and will serve as a powerful cultural symbol and a warm welcome to travelers.

Nanaimo Airport president Dave Devana says the carving not only signifies reconciliation efforts but also serves a symbol of collaboration between the two parties.

He says they’re thrilled to see this piece represented at YCD.

“We are honoured to have this extraordinary piece by Jason Harris displayed, and we thank him for his collaboration and hard work,” he says.

The ceremony was attended by Stz’uminus Nation chief John Elliot, Cowichan Tribes chief Cindy Daniels, Coast Salish artist Jason Harris, CEO Dave Devana, board chair Colleen Johel, vice chair Garth Busch, and secretary Mark Taylor.