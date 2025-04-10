The tems swiya Museum, situated at 5555 Sunshine Coast Highway in Sechelt, next to the Raven’s Cry Theatre, will officially reopen its doors on April 15th at 1 PM.

This renowned cultural site offers visitors a fascinating glimpse into the region’s history, showcasing a diverse collection of artifacts that includes cedar baskets, stone tools, and a remarkable 3,500-year-old mortuary stone.

Guided tours of the exhibits are scheduled for 1:30 PM and 3 PM, providing an informative and engaging experience for attendees.

Light refreshments will also be available throughout the event.

The swiya Museum continues to be a vital resource for learning and cultural appreciation, welcoming visitors of all ages.