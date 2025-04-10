Subscribe to Local News
shishalh Nation announces reopening of museum

By My Coast Now Staff
Photo from the shíshálh nation's website.
The tems swiya Museum, situated at 5555 Sunshine Coast Highway in Sechelt, next to the Raven’s Cry Theatre, will officially reopen its doors on April 15th at 1 PM.
This renowned cultural site offers visitors a fascinating glimpse into the region’s history, showcasing a diverse collection of artifacts that includes cedar baskets, stone tools, and a remarkable 3,500-year-old mortuary stone.
Guided tours of the exhibits are scheduled for 1:30 PM and 3 PM, providing an informative and engaging experience for attendees.
Light refreshments will also be available throughout the event.
The swiya Museum continues to be a vital resource for learning and cultural appreciation, welcoming visitors of all ages.
