One of Vancouver Island’s premier beaches has made its way onto a global ranking.

Chesterman Beach, located about five kilometres south of Tofino, was ranked the sixth best beach in the world by Lonely Planet.

Lonely Planet said the beach is one of the best beaches for winter surfing, with much more to do.

“This scenic Canadian shore is also great for kayaking, stand-up paddleboarding, whale watching, and observing the hundreds of colourful starfish, anemones, urchins, and other sea creatures that appear in tide pools.”

The beach was just one of two Canadian beaches listed out of 25, with Stanhope Beach in P.E.I. ranked 18.

The Pass at Byron Bay in New South Wales, Australia was ranked as the top beach in the world.