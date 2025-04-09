Nanaimo’s most popular shopping centre is up for sale.

A posting online for Woodgrove Centre is live to purchase the more than 775,000 square feet shopping centre and the 66.80 acres of land with it.

Vancouver Island largest shopping mall features stores like Walmart, Toy R Us, Sport Chek and Winners, with a Save-On-Foods and Indigo (Chapters) also located on the property.

The mall attracts nearly six million annual visitors a year and has the potential for residential and mixed-use development.

No price is available on the listing.