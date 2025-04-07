The BC Construction Association (BCCA) has said new data has them concerned about the ongoing need for legislation to make sure contractors are being paid promptly for work done.

BCCA’s spring Stat Pack and Annual BC Construction Industry Survey found 91 per cent of employer respondents were paid late one time within the past year after work had been completed.

BCCA President Chris Atchison said Prompt Payment Legislation must be passed by the B.C. Government and they must deliver on strategies and initiatives that better support the industry.

“From tariffs and lack of prompt payment to labour shortages and faltering public sector standards on permits, contracts, and procurement, hard-working British Columbians are struggling with excessive and unnecessary uncertainty.”

The report also showed that 69 per cent of firms were not paid once during the year for work completed.

Numerous respondents reported the lack of payment certainty keeps them awake at night, with their anxieties sharpened with the tariff war between Canada and the United States.

The BCCA calls the industry one of BC’s greatest assets with $331 billion expected to be delivered in value via major projects in the province over the next few years.

They said with the right support from the provincial government, the industry can continue to build critical infrastructure and contribute to the overall economic resilience of B.C.