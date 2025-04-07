Upgrades to the Ravensong Aquatic Centre have been rejected by the community.

The RDN announced the preliminary voting results of this past weekend’s referendum have been tabulated from the seven voting locations, with 4,487 no votes to the project versus 2,877 yes votes.

The project was looking to borrow up to $30 million to expand the centre, including a new 25-metre pool, a leisure pool, a lazy river, a sauna and steam room, and upgrades to the changing rooms.

The Federal Government recently announced they would provide $7 million in funding to the project, which is now at risk of being lost.

The overall cost for the project was projected at $36 million, with $6 million coming from capital reserves.

The RDN will post the official results to the vote on their website on Wednesday, April 9, with the RDN Board set to provide the next steps for the project on April 22.