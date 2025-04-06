Federal Green Party candidate Paul Manly says Donald Trump’s trade war threats inspired him to get back into federal politics.

Manly has a background in foreign trade and investments, and during his last tenure in federal politics was involved in discussions around free trade. He says he wants to get involved to make sure Canada gets a better trade deal.

“I want to make sure that when we renegotiate with Donald Trump, that we’re not dumbing down this agreement to the detriment of working people and consumers, or the environment,” he says.

He says he’s also focused on making the cost of living more affordable in the region.

Meanwhile Manly defended retaining his Nanaimo city council seat while running in the election. He says if he wins the Nanaimo-Ladysmith riding, he would be required to resign from council, but during the election, he doesn’t see it as a conflict of interest to stay involved in municipal politics.