Safety improvements around the Town of Gibsons will hopefully help prevent any more tragic deaths, says the town’s mayor.

In a recent update, Silas White says it’s good to see speed limits outside town reduced, and enhanced highway crossings built at intersections where people have lost their lives in the past.

The improved highway crossings are at Poplars and Woodcreek Park, and the four-way stop is at Pratt and Chaster Roads.

He says it’s great to see action after the safety concerns have been raised for years, with town reps pushing the province to take action to make the roads safer.

He thanked former MLA Nicholas Simons and current MLA Randene Neill for their work in helping get the improvements funded and completed.