Two Conservative Island MLAs are defending federal Conservative candidate Aaron Gunn, who is facing calls to withdraw from the election race over old social media posts.

North Island’s Anna Kindy and Brennan Day from Courtenay-Comox posted a letter of support for Gunn yesterday on social media. It was also signed by Campbell River’s Mayor Kermit Dahl and three councilors, a former Courtenay mayor, a Powell River councilor, and a North Island regional director.

They say Gunn has been a tireless advocate for taxpayers and the resource industry, and has been “profoundly misrepresented in a relentless smear campaign.”

They support Gunn on the ballot, and encourage all residents to vote for who they believe will best represent North Island-Powell River.

Federal Conservative leader Pierre Poilevre also defended Gunn at a campaign stop in Osoyoos yesterday, calling the accusations against Gunn “misinformation.”

He said Gunn doesn’t deny the impact of residential schools, and condemns the government-sponsored program that took more than 150,000 Indigenous children away from their families.

Poilievre says Gunn wants to work with First Nations in the North Island-Powell River riding and across BC to “unlock” resources and “produce incredible pay cheques and opportunities” for Indigenous communities.

The full letter from Kindy can be read below.

