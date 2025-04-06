The province says it will respond to the threat of increased softwood lumber duties on Canadian producers.

Earlier this week, the US Department of Commerce announced they have plans to raise the duties to 34.45, more than double the current number at 14.54 percent.

Premier David Eby says this situation is an attack on forestry workers.

“I know that during hard times it is often the workers who pay the price,” said Eby.

He says residents on both sides of the border need Canadian lumber to build or rebuild homes, adding the ongoing trade dispute needs to end for both Canadians and Americans.

Eby plans to raise the issue when meeting with Prime Minister Mark Carney on Monday, saying workers and families depend on jobs that are targeted by US tariffs.

The province will work with representatives from business, labour, and First Nations to find ways to protect forestry workers.