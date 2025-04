No criminality or foul play is suspected, after a body was found near the Colliery Dam in Nanaimo today.

Nanaimo RCMP Const. Gary O’Brien says the body of an adult person was found earlier today, and the coroner is now on scene.

He says based on the evidence, no criminal circumstances are suspected to be a factor in the death.

Police will not be releasing any more information at this time while the investigation continues.