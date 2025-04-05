Subscribe to Local News
Parliament Hill locked down; police evacuate after man seals himself inside 

By Justin Baumgardner
Parliament Hill in Ottawa. | Image by Festivo/Pixabay

Parliament Hill is on lockdown after a man barricaded himself inside the East Block. 

According to Ottawa Police Service (OPS) and Parliamentary Police, there is an ongoing police operation on Parliament Hill, and the area has been evacuated to deal with the situation.  

Photo credit: Ottawa Police Service, X feed

OPS says so far there are no known injuries, and police are continuing to deal with the situation which broke out shortly before 3 p.m. (EST). 

So far, all roads leading to Parliament Hill have been closed off, and the area is completely locked down.  

