Nominations for BC Hydro’s Clean Energy Champions are now open.

According to Hydro, a Clean Energy Champion is a business owner, resident, municipality or group that has switched to more clean and renewable energy practices.

The aim is to showcase projects and initiatives that promote clean energy throughout BC, with previous champions including electric tugboats, and Sealand Flight’s electric plane.

For this year, Hydro says they’re looking for nominations from small businesses who have either switched to heat pumps, are generating power with solar or wind, or are replacing gas with battery-powered vehicles.

