Gibsons residents will see their regional district taxes jump by more than 11% overall, an increase Mayor Silas White says was beyond local control.

In a recent update, he says the increase was driven by rising assessments and increased fire protection costs, mostly due to demands in Areas B and E.

White says the Sunshine Coast Regional District follows a “one size fits all” approach to fire department funding, and at the regional board table, Gibsons representatives were outvoted by other rural directors and has left the town with an unwanted increase.

White says he and Gibsons reps on the board voted against the increase, which amounts to more than $430,000.