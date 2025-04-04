North Island-Powell River Conservative candidate Aaron Gunn took to social media Thursday to defend himself against criticism of comments he has posted in the past.

Calls are growing for the Conservative Party of Canada to remove Aaron Gunn as its candidate in the riding, coming from First Nations, the leaders of the NDP and Green Party, and the local community.

Gunn says he has always been firm in recognizing the horrific things done to children in residential schools and never wavered in his condemnation of those institutions of abuse, children being taken from their families, and the destruction of Indigenous culture.

“I have never wavered in condemning these institutions of abuse, where countless First Nations suffered at the hands of a patronizing federal government. I have never wavered in condemning the theft of children from their families, or the forced destruction of Indigenous language, culture and traditions.

Not only have I repeatedly denounced what happened at residential schools, through my documentaries I have also interviewed more than two dozen Indigenous leaders on the importance of economic reconciliation with First Nations while also highlighting the disproportionate impact the addictions crisis has had on their communities.”

- Advertisement -

I’d like to clear up what has been said today. I have always been firm in recognizing the truly horrific events that transpired in residential schools, and any attempt to suggest otherwise is simply false. I have never wavered in condemning these institutions of abuse, where… — Aaron Gunn (@AaronGunn) April 4, 2025

On Wednesday, Gunn posted a response on X regarding tweets made back to 2014 regarding Vladimir Putin.

“I am firmly opposed to Putin’s heinous and illegal actions in Ukraine, and his oppression of the Russian people within Russia. I have held and articulated these views publicly for years.

In early 2014, when I was still in my early 20s, I made foolish comments about Putin and Ukraine. I stopped holding those views a long time ago.

Canada must support Ukraine in their defence against Russia’s illegal invasion, including by building pipelines to tidewater to displace Russian oil and gas and stop the funding of Putin’s war machine. A point I have made consistently in documentaries and viral videos since their second illegal invasion in 2022.”

He goes on to say Conservatives have a proud history of supporting Ukraine and notes a Conservative government was in office in 1991 when Canada became the first Western country to recognize Ukraine’s independence from the Soviet Union.

Gunn also says Conservatives negotiated the Canada-Ukraine Free Trade Agreement and Stephen Harper led the charge to remove Russia from the G7 following their invasion of Crimea.

“I’m proud to continue this legacy of support for Ukraine as they continue their fight against Russia’s illegal invasion.”

On Thursday, the First Nations Leadership Council of BC called on Conservative leader Pierre Poilièvre to drop Gunn as the riding’s candidate over what it calls “horrific and offensive posts on X between 2019 and 2021 refuting that Indigenous people faced a genocide in Canada,” as well as Gunn’s statement that “residential schools were asked for by Indigenous bands.”

The FNLC says such attitudes are extremely harmful and divisive and should not be held by those in public office.

On Friday, Courtenay mayor Bob Wells and a group of former and current members of councils and the regional district in the Comox Valley released a letter sent to the Conservative Party asking it to withdraw its endorsement of Aaron Gunn, and that he withdraw his candidacy.

Also on Friday, NDP leader Jagmeet Singh issued a statement saying Pierre Poilievre has said there’s ‘zero tolerance for candidates who act unacceptably” and questioning why Aaron Gunn is still on the ballot?

Gunn is running for the North Island-Powell River seat in the commons against Tanille Johnston of the NDP, Jennifer Lash of the Liberal Party, Paul Macknight of the PPC and Jessica Wegg of the Green Party of Canada.