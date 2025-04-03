Residents in the regional district who rely on groundwater are about to get educated about factors they should consider when using it as a resource.

The Regional District of Nanaimo (RDN) has released an educational booklet they say will be mailed to roughly 36,000 homes across the district with the intention of promoting stewardship and answering any questions about groundwater.

Chair Vanessa Craig says groundwater plays vital role in rural communities and everyone should understand what kind of actions can impact its quality.

“Groundwater connects our communities,” she says. “We invite residents to visit the new webpage to view the Groundwater Connections booklet and to learn other information about groundwater.”

According to the RDN, many residents rely on the service and private wells for their drinking supply.