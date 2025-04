Alert Bay RCMP are asking for the public’s help in finding a man wanted on an arrest warrant.

35-year-old Kevin Brown is wanted on a warrant for sexual assault and failure to attend court.

Brown is described as an Indigenous male, around 5’7, 165 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

Brown is known to be around the Nanaimo area often and anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact their local RCMP detachment.