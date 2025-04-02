Harbour Air is resuming direct flights to downtown Vancouver for the spring, summer, and fall seasons.

That includes direct connections for Comox and Tofino to Vancouver, running twice daily.

More connections are coming May 1, including direct flights from Salt Spring Island to Victoria, and between Powell River and Vancouver Airport’s south terminal in Richmond.

Also starting May 1, Harbour Air will provide 12 daily flights between the south terminal and Nanaimo, and seven between the terminal and Salt Spring Island. Twice-daily flights connecting Sechelt, Nanaimo, Vancouver, and Seattle will also resume.

Harbour Air is North America’s largest seaplane airline, serving 12 coastal communities with 155 daily flights.

Visit their website for more information about the upcoming seasonal flight schedule changes.