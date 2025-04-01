The Regional District of Nanaimo is distributing an educational booklet about groundwater to residents of the regional district.

Groundwater Connections will be sent to 36,000 households and was created as a resource for residents who rely on groundwater for their drinking water.

The booklet will help them better understand the factors they should consider when using vital groundwater resources.

Groundwater Connections shows RDN residents how groundwater is connected to various activities and processes, both human and natural.

It also provides a snapshot of groundwater level trends across the region and summaries of groundwater monitoring programs.

The booklet offers a range of water-smart activities that residents can do to protect this shared resource.

A regional district Get Involved webpage will provide an interactive, online portal where residents can see the available resources, share groundwater knowledge or concerns and ask questions.

The RDN says to view and download Groundwater Connections and access the online resources you can visit the Get Involved project page at getinvolved.rdn.ca/groundwater-connections.