April is Construction and Skilled Trades Month in BC.

The month of recognition for more than 28,000 construction companies and over 250,000 workers starts with the BCCA Builders Code 2025 Champion Award Winners.

Among the winners on Vancouver Island KJ Controls of Nanaimo, in the Community Champion category.

BC Construction Association president Chris Atchison says they want to say thank-you to all the hard-working individuals who make the construction industry the powerhouse it is.

Atchison says the association will continue to advocate for the sector, calling on the provincial government to support construction companies across the province.

The BCCA says the province must ensure they have the tools to succeed by investing in infrastructure, modernizing policies, and passing Prompt Payment legislation.