RCMP is looking for help from the public to locate a person they say is of interest in a voyeurism incident at the Nanaimo Aquatic Centre.

According to police, they found a camera had been installed in the door of the change room, and two adult men were seen in the video.

Police say only one man was identified in the video, and no images of kids were seen but they’re looking for any leads in locating the second man.

Reserve constable Gary O’Brien says any information on this incident will be greatly appreciated.

“Investigators are asking the public for their assistance in identifying the second adult man, as they believe he has information that may further the investigation,” he says.

The image shows a Caucasian man, in his mid-20s with short dark black hair.

If anyone has information on their identity, they’re asked to contact the non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.