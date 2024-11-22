A draft budget is being proposed by the Sunshine Coast Regional District as they decide what projects are needed to maintain services for the local community.

The district plans to hold several key events for members of the community to have their input on the budget as they discuss fees and rates, and other issues residents and businesses feel are relevant to the budget.

A roundtable discussion is scheduled to take place on Nov. 25 and 26 where they say staff will bring forward proposals focusing on water, solid waste and SCRD facilities.

Directors will be out in their regions to address constituents, and the district says these conversations will continue until the budget is finalized.

“These will continue throughout the process, up until the adoption of the financial plan in mid-February,” the district says.

In January of next year, the district says they’ll host a local government roundtable to present the 2025 budget, and this will occur before round two discussions start.