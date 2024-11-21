The cost of living in Sechelt is on the rise by another three per cent, and some people are asking if wages are enough to keep up.

According to the Sunshine Coast Foundation, the hourly rate for what is considered a living wage has increased to $26.42 per hour, up from $25.61, but most homes still require two working incomes to afford the daily essentials just to survive.

They say there is relief provided but even that isn’t enough to help people on fixed incomes survive.

“The financial relief provided by government measures, such as affordable childcare programs and increases in income-tested benefits was intended to help offset the rising costs,” they say. “This is being outpaced by the rising costs of essentials, like rent food and transportation.”

Rent continues to be the biggest factor when it comes to the cost of living, and the foundation says a 3.7 per cent increase (or $100 a month) just isn’t cutting it.

“Shelter remains the most expensive essential for the Sunshine Coast living wage family at $2,826 a month,” they say. “However, at 7.6 per cent, transportation costs had the biggest jump between 2023 and 2024.

“This was caused by the cost of ferries, which were included in the Sunshine Coast’s living wage calculation for the first time.”

Foundation executive director Erin Storey says inflation plays a factor in the cost of living, but people are still suffering.

“Despite a reduction from historic inflation levels, the cost of living in BC is swiftly rising,” she says. “It’s clear that daily life on the Sunshine Coast is becoming more costly, with an increasing number of families relying on local charities for essential needs.

“Organizations are finding it hard to keep up with the growing demand for their services.”

According to the foundation, other regions across the province have already had significant increases including Kamloops (up to 13.3 per cent), Fraser Valley (up to 12.4 per cent), Comox Valley (up to 10.6 per cent), Salt Spring Island (up to 6.5 per cent) and Powell River (up to 5.7 per cent)