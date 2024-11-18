Premier David Eby has shuffled his cabinet in the wake of his narrow election win in October.

“At a time when there is a lot of worry and uncertainty about the future, British Columbians have asked us to work together and get things done that make a real difference in their daily lives,” said Premier Eby.

“This experienced and capable team will be focused on addressing the priority issues we heard loud and clear from British Columbians. We’re honoured to have been given the opportunity to tackle these serious challenges.”

The biggest move involves a change for former Health Ministry Adrian Dix.

Dix, who led BC’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be the new minister responsible for energy.

Josie Osborne, the former energy minister, moves over into health.

Eby says the new cabinets’ top priorities will be to bring downs costs for families, strengthen health care, make communities safer, and grow the economy.

Mike Farnworth, public safety minister since 2017, will be be BC’s transportation minister.

He will also return to his role as house leader, one he held from 2017 to 2022.

And Garry Begg, a former RCMP officer in Surrey, is the new public safety minister.

The full cabinet is as follows:

Premier: David Eby

Minister of State for Local Governments and Rural Communities: Brittny Anderson

Agriculture and Food: Lana Popham

Attorney General and Deputy Premier: Niki Sharma

Children and Family Development: Grace Lore

Citizens’ Services: George Chow

Education and Child Care: Lisa Beare

Minister of State for Child Care and Children and Youth with Support Needs: Jodie Wickens

Emergency Management and Climate Readiness: Kelly Greene

Energy and Climate Solutions: Adrian Dix

Environment and Parks: Tamara Davidson

Finance: Brenda Bailey

Forests: Ravi Parmar

Health: Josie Osborne

Housing and Municipal Affairs: Ravi Kahlon

Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation: Christine Boyle

Infrastructure: Bowinn Ma

Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation: Diana Gibson

Minister of State for Trade: Rick Glumac

Labour: Jennifer Whiteside

Mining and Critical Minerals: Jagrup Brar

Post-Secondary Education and Future Skills: Anne Kang

Public Safety and Solicitor General: Garry Begg

Minister of State for Community Safety and Integrated Services: Terry Yung

Social Development and Poverty Reduction: Sheila Malcolmson

Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport: Spencer Chandra Herbert

Transportation and Transit and House Leader: Mike Farnworth

Water, Land and Resource Stewardship: Randene Neill

BC Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau said her party was pleased to see strong representation of women in leadership roles.

“We are particularly pleased to see Niki Sharma appointed as Deputy Premier and Attorney General, Tamara Davidson as Minister of Environment and Parks, and Brenda Bailey as Minister of Finance,” she said.

“These critical roles will have a significant impact on shaping the future of British Columbia.”