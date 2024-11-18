Plans to handle the aftermath of the bomb cyclone are underway with several key industries bracing for high winds and heavy rain, but that might not be enough.

Environment and Climate Change Canada is advising residents across Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast that winds could peak as high as 100 km/h or higher and bring heavy rain and snow to some regions.

Manager of communications for BC Hydro Ted Olynyk says staff are prepared for the storm and to react accordingly if power should be knocked out but still advises everyone to take the necessary precautions.

“We’ve strong vegetation management, which has allowed us to deal with hazard trees on our system making sure opportunities for any contact is reduced,” he says. “We know we’re getting more intense storms like the one coming in.

“This is something we prepare year-round for and harden the system to try and lessen the impact, amount, and duration of outages for customers.”

Environment and Climate Change Canada also says winds has the potential to cause power outages in several communities along the coast and island, and Olynyk adds with the possibility of blackouts everyone should still stay safe and clear if they notice any downed lines.

“If you see a downed line stay 10 metres back,” he says. “You don’t know if the line could be energized, or we could be trying to bring it online remotely.”

He says if you spot a downed line call 911 and report it.

In addition to outages due to the storm, travel plans for many island and coastal residents could be put on hold with BC Ferries suspending sailings due to high winds.

While no decision has been made as of yet to adjust ferry times BC Ferries says they’re continuing to put customers’ safety first and they’ll adjust the schedules as needed.

“We’re closely monitoring the weather situation and remain in constant communication with our operations team and Environment Canada,” they say. “At this time, sailings are proceeding as scheduled.”

They say adapting to conditions will be what keeps passengers safe, and customers should check regularly for updated information once the storm hits.

“As things can change quickly in the event of severe weather, we encourage all passengers to check for updates before travelling,” they say. “Information on sailings and departures can be found on the website.

“Any changes will be promptly communicated through there, and social media, and via terminal notifications.”

The bomb cyclone is said to be like the historic low that hit the Pacific Northwest in October of 2021, and although it will remain offshore Environment and Climate Change Canada says it’s still going to be intense for the region.