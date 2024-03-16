The Regional District of Nanaimo says they’re kicking off Water to Earth Month, and this year’s theme is Leveraging Water for Peace and Plant vs. Plastics.

The event is scheduled to kick off Mar. 22 and conclude on Apr. 22 and the district says events are open for all to attend.

RDN chair Vanessa Craig says this year’s celebration highlights the importance of how water can be used to create a stable future for everyone.

“We invite residents to participate in some, or all, of these activities where we can learn about water ecosystems,” she says. “We can all take action to help protect our shared water resources and the environment.”

For a complete list of activities taking place across the district visit their website.