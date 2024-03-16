The provincial government says they are going to help families make ends meet by offering new funding to cover extra school expenses.

According to a media release, the Student and Family Affordability Fund will help ensure students are supported throughout the school year. The goal is to make sure no student is left behind because of costs.

Minister of Education and Child Care Rachina Singh says affordability has become a real hurdle for everyone in the education system.

“Teachers and principals see students every day and know what kind of support they might need,” she says. “Parents or families who are struggling with expenses should know this fund is there to help.”

The fund will add an additional $20 million to help provide support directly to families in need within their communities.

President of the BC Confederation of Parent Advisory Committees says so far this fund has helped families across the province by making sure students are successful and able to participate in school functions.

“As living costs rise, this initiative has taken financial pressure off families and helped to ensure vulnerable students are more successful,” she says. “By making school supplies and field trips more available at schools, families find it easier to access support.”

The province says they are also providing more affordability measures in the 2024 budget by adding an increase to the BC Family Benefit.