Nanaimo Fire says a late-night fire that led to several businesses being without power is still under investigation.

The fire broke out Thursday evening around 10 p.m. when a hydro pole was set on fire causing hydro wires to spark, and Nanaimo Fire says it was put out quickly and didn’t cause any injuries in its wake.

Nanaimo deputy chief, Stewart Kenning says so far, the cause of the fire looks to be set by a homeless encampment that was around the area but maintain the investigation will hopefully reveal more details.

“There was a homeless encampment at the base of the pole, so it’s being attributed to that, but we don’t have an exact cause,” Kenning says.

In an email, Nanaimo’s Victoria Crescent Association says this is just a scary, regular, occurrence in the daily lives of downtown residents and businesses. They add over the past four years the fires have got worse and fear they will only escalate.

“It could have been even worse, and unfortunately it will,” says founder Kevan Shaw. “As fires are now a daily occurrence in the Victoria Crescent area, downtown, and throughout our once even beautiful city.”

Hydro crews worked to restore power to those without power yesterday and community relations manager Ted Olynyk said in an interview yesterday, incidents like these can be traumatic and life-threatening.

“It’s really unfortunate and it puts the public at risk, puts responders at risk and it’s impacted businesses in the area,” Olynyk said.

According to BC Hydro’s website, the outages have been restored.