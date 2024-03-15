The federal fisheries minister may have spilled the beans about transition plans for BC salmon farms.

According to Emmy award-winning food writer Michael-Ann Rowe, Fisheries Minister Diane Lebouthillier says her government is “not shutting down any more farms” in BC but won’t be issuing any more licences, either, for now.

Rowe reported the minister says “healthy open-net farming solutions need to be maintained at this time.”

Rowe says she was the minister’s guide during her recent trip to the North American Seafood Expo in Boston to promote Canadian seafood, and published her account on social media.

Her whole account is publicly available on her LinkedIn page.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada would not confirm or deny the minister’s comment, but in response to Vista Radio’s request for clarification, says she continues “to work on a responsible transition plan that protects Pacific salmon, while supporting workers and their communities.”

The BC Salmon Farmers Association didn’t want to comment on the minister’s alleged statement, as it’s not yet confirmed, but said they remain “cautiously optimistic.”

The full statement from Minister Lebouthillier’s office:

“Our government remains committed to work on a responsible plan to transition from open net-pen salmon farming in coastal British Columbia waters by 2025. We know that Pacific salmon stocks are fragile, and that protecting them will have long-term benefits for the entire West Coast. We continue to work on a responsible transition plan that protects Pacific salmon, while supporting workers and their communities.

“Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Minister Lebouthillier and her office continue to have meaningful conversations with all stakeholders involved, including the B.C. government and Indigenous communities, about the next steps in this important file.”