Last night, a fire in downtown Nanaimo made some sparks fly, but BC Hydro says that incidents like these are dangerous for everyone.

“It’s really unfortunate and it puts the public at risk, puts responders at risk and it’s impacted businesses in the area,” said Ted Olynyk, a community relations manager with Hydro,

“I know we’ve had people vandalize poles, they’ve tried to cut it down with a chainsaw a number of years ago, but unfortunately, you know, we do have vandalism on our equipment and it does impact our customers when we have,” added Olynyk.

He adds that crews were able to do repairs this morning and the fire department was able to put out the fire before major damage was done to the pole.

BC Hydro took to social media and shared a video of the fire.