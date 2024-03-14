Significant changes to the dock management plan are being proposed by both the province and the shishalh Nation.

The province says forming an advisory group to oversee, and review changes, will help address changes and community interests while protecting shishalh rights.

They add public engagement throughout this process has allowed ministry officials to gather feedback on how they can try and accommodate everyone in the area.

“Owners of existing saltwater docks and boathouses will be able to apply for renewals as currently built,” the government says in a media release. “Over time, dock owners will need to demonstrate consistency with the goals of the dock management plan.

“As they make improvements to their docks, these will need to be done in keeping with the best practices. Consistent with provincial policy, no new boathouses will be allowed on private moorage.”

Minister of water, land and resource stewardship Nathan Cullen says both the province and the Nation are aware of concerns from residents and they are working to accommodate everyone.

“We all care deeply for our coastal waters, and by working together we can protect the environment, respect shishalh’s cultural resources in the shishalh swiya, ensure the viability of local businesses and support people’s ability to enjoy their docks,” he says.

Shishalh Nation chief Ihe hiwus Joe says reducing impacts on current resources takes a collaborative effort from everyone involved.

“At the heart of the dock management plan is protection of and restoration of these intertidal resources and cultural belongings,” she says. “We have heard the concerns raised by the public and are making changes.

“We want to work with dock owners to provide that flexibility while maintaining the principles that help protect the resources, we all enjoy.”

The proposed amendments have not been finalized, but the province says they are appointing an advisory group to review any amendments which will be comprised of residents, community groups, government officials, and members of the shishalh Nation.

The group is expected to take 60 days to finalize their work before the plan is finalized.