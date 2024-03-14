The Sunshine Coast Regional District’s water meter program is moving to its next stage.

The district says staff from service contractor Neptune have been installing meters since October to focus on a retrofit and replacement program, which had over 660 meters.

Later this month, Neptune and the district’s utility services staff will start installing over 4,100 meters in Sechelt.

They plan on moving from west to east with installations in Western Sechelt up the west side of Porpoise Bay, through to Downtown Sechelt, up the east side of Porpoise Bay and ending in the Davis Bay / Wilson Creek area.

Before work starts, residents will get a letter providing information on the program, with a door tag to be left at your home three days before crews come in.

- Advertisement -

The project is set to finish by 2026.