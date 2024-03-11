The results of the City of Nanaimo’s Culture Awards have been announced and three local recipients will be honoured for their accomplishments.

The city says they have celebrated the awards since 1998 by recognizing local excellence and honouring high achievements made by individuals and community organizations through the arts and culture fields.

Mayor Leonard Krog says a committee decided to honour Paul Gogo with the Excellence in Culture Award, Sukhi Sangha with the Culture Award and Annalise Lam as an emerging cultural leader and the city says they will be honoured on Apr. 3 at the Port Theatre.

Krog says the award signifies how hard people in the city work to portray the culture and heritage of Nanaimo through this venue.

“I must say the recommendations this year are wonderful,” he says. “Nanaimo has incredible talent, and people who do work hard.”

Krog says this year’s recipients emulate the talent of the entire city and are truly an inspiration.

“The creativity, dedication, and leadership demonstrated by these esteemed individuals is an inspiration,” he says. “They have highlighted the talent and diversity of our remarkable arts and culture community.”

The recipients were selected by a committee and named by council after they were nominated by people in the community.