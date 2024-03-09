Over 3,200 BC Hydro Customers are without power on Vancouver Island.

According to BC Hydro, these outages have happened throughout today, with the most coming from Duncan at 1,134.

Ladysmith has 1,115 without power, while Cortes Island has the least number of outages at 968.

They say a tree coming down across their wires and planned work caused the outages in Cortes Island and Ladysmith respectively, with crews over at Duncan still investigating the cause.

More info to come as soon as it is available.