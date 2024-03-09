A Canadian Crooner is coming to Vancouver Island for his upcoming tour.

Matt Dusk has been a jazz singer for 25 years, releasing 16 studio albums and selling over a million copies worldwide. This year he will be performing as part of The Best Is Yet To Come: Dusk sings Bennett tour.

According to Dusk, it is a tribute to one of his mentors, Tony Bennett.

“I spent quite a while with him in Las Vegas, we shared a showroom, and I was putting together a record of his material that I had seen him perform countless times and then he unfortunately passed,” said Bennett.

“We were already planning this tour, which was a homage to him.”

The tour will see Dusk sing some of Bennett’s hit songs, including I Left My Heart In San Francisco, The Way You Look Tonight and The Good Life.

With Dusk bringing the tour to the Island, he says as a jazz musician, they are always looking for a place to share the music they love with other people.

“We were already in the west side of Canada, playing down some of the states and mainland Vancouver,” said Dusk. “Vancouver Island is probably one of the most beautiful places in the world so why not take the opportunity to have some fun, but also to enjoy what the culture has to offer.”

Along with the tour, Dusk will also release a new album titled The Book of Bennett.

The tour runs April 12 to April 30, with Dusk making four stops on the Island.

