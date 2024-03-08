Island Health issued another round of advisories on Vancouver Island for Nanaimo and the Cowichan Valley.

“Friends, family and community members using opioids and stimulants face increased risk from injection and inhalation,” the alert reads.

This comes as Island Health issued an advisory for the North Island earlier this week.

In an alert Island Health says that overdoses are increasing in the Cowichan Valley and that if you suspect someone has overdosed you call 9-1-1 and stay with them.

They add that drug users can get drugs checked at the OPS in Nanaimo at 250 Albert Street from 11 am to 8:30 pm or in Duncan at 5878 York Road.

Island Health says that drug users should also carry naloxone.