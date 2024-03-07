Vancouver Island University says a proposal to phase out the Bachelor of Music and Jazz Diploma programs now rests with the Board of Governors for a final decision.

The university says the music program has been subject to review since the first Summative Program Assessment in 2012 which led to a suspension of the Bachelor of Music. Since then, the program has been recommended for a second suspension in 2020.

In an email, VIU has indicated if the board decides to cancel the program the university will not launch the new Diploma of Jazz Studies program and will phase out the music program, which has been suspended twice since 2020, entirely.

They add those currently enrolled will be encouraged to meet the requirements to graduate with a bachelor’s degree in music of which there are currently 14 students enrolled.

The university is also considering suspending three additional programs including the Integrated Engineering Technology Diploma, the Advanced Diploma in Geographic Information Systems, and the master’s degree in Geographic Information Systems.