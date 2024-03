No damage and no tsunami is expected from a small earthquake off the coast of Vancouver Island this morning.

The US Geological Survey says it was a magnitude 4.5 quake and happened nearly 260 kilometres southwest of Tofino, at around 10 kilometres in depth. It was recorded at about 12:40 am early this morning.

The last notable quake in the region was a month ago near Port Hardy, when another 4.5 magnitude quake was recorded about 200 kilometres off the west coast.