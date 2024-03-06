An important piece of life-saving equipment stolen from Nanaimo Search and Rescue has been recovered, but the group is surprised anyone would steal it in the first place.

At around 2:30 am on Tuesday morning, someone broke into the volunteer group’s fenced compound and stole around $5,000 worth of equipment, including an AED, or Automated External Defibrillator, which helps people having heart attacks.

Grant Williamson with Search and Rescue says the group was disappointed and dismayed by the theft, but have at least managed to recover the AED.

“The suspect took two yellow Pelican cases, one of them had our AED in it, our Automated External Defibrillator,” he said.

Williamson said the thief emptied the other case and used it to carry off stolen items, including an iPad and radios, which haven’t been recovered.

“We’re still missing a bunch of stuff, but we got back probably one of the most valuable items that was taken, which is good news,” he said. “One of our members is actually with the RCMP, which is how we managed to find that out quite quickly.”

The suspect was caught on surveillance video and police are now investigating. Anyone who wants to make a donation to Search and Rescue to help replace the stolen gear can do so through their Canada Helps page.