If some settings from the new Shogun TV series look familiar, it’s because major segments were filmed on Vancouver Island.

The miniseries, based on the 1975 book about an English explorer in feudal Japan, premiered last month.

The opening shot of the first episode is at Wya Point Beach in Ucluelet. According to Screenrant, the west coast community’s scenery was used as the perfect stand-in for Japan, with Japanese crew members remarking on the similarities with their home nation.

Shogun was originally supposed to be filmed entirely in Japan but was delayed by the COVID pandemic. Producers relocated to BC, using Ucluelet and Port Moody for production.

The series is now streaming on Hulu.