New food waste containers are being installed on the Sunshine Coast.

The Sunshine Coast Regional District is installing the containers in parks and community halls, aiming to reduce waste and make it easier to get rid of.

This comes as 35 percent of household garbage in the Sechelt landfill is food waste. If it isn’t diverted, the landfill will close by 2026.

The district says waste and paper from the containers will be processed into compost. They ask you to leave no trace, and to not throw any waste into the garbage or ground.

If you go to a park or hall that doesn’t have containers, you should pack out the food waste.

For other ways to lower food waste, click here.