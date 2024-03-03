Oceanside RCMP say they are turning to the public for their assistance after being called out to a serious collision north of Qualicum Beach.

Police say the incident happened on Highway 19A around 3:00 a.m. yesterday morning and involved three cars. They add the first vehicle slid off the road and struck a pole, followed by two others shortly after.

RCMP say the incident could’ve been the result of road conditions, but they suspect the driver of the third vehicle could have been impaired. They’re still investigating.

Emergency crews tended to three people but say one man sustained serious life-threatening injuries in the accident.

If anyone has information on the crash, they’re asked to contact Oceanside RCMP at 250-248-6111.