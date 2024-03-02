Subscribe to Local News

Snowfall warning in effect on parts of Vancouver Island
Snowfall warning in effect on parts of Vancouver Island

By Hussam Elghussein
(Photo supplied by Pixabay)

A snowfall warning is now in effect for parts of Vancouver Island.

Environment and Climate Change Canada says because of a low-pressure system on the south coast, you can expect up to 5 cm of snowfall from Fanny Bay to Campbell River.

While snow may get mixed with rain later today, they say that higher elevations will likely see more snow into the afternoon.

You should prepare for changing and deteriorating travel conditions. They encourage you to turn on the lights and keep a safe driving distance if visibility is low.

