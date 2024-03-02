Two school districts on Vancouver Island want to save a popular outdoor education centre.

The Tribune Outdoor Education Centre focuses on multi-day outdoor programs for school and youth groups, along with families, adults, and corporate programs. Their goal is to promote environmental stewardship by teaching people in a natural environment.

The Tribune Bay Outdoor Education Society, which runs the centre, says that it has stopped operations because of financial issues.

As a result, School Districts 69 and 71 are working with the society to understand how it got to this situation.

School District 69 chairperson Eve Flynn says the centre provided great learning experiences for the students.

“We support exploring new opportunities for this camp and hope that a new and vibrant set of programs can emerge from this time of transition,” said Flynn.

With the society located at Tribune Bay Provincial Park, both districts will take responsibility for the operation, maintenance, and protection of this park as of March 17. It is part of an agreement between them and the society.

They also are hoping to find more sustainable options for the centre by the end of June this year.