Nanaimo RCMP say they have released footage of a truck they believe to be responsible for a collision that sent a 50-year-old woman to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Police say they have identified a white pickup truck that was around Milton Street and Nicol Street on Tuesday at 11:15 p.m. but are still looking to identify the driver and the registered owner.

They’re asking anyone with information leading to identifying the person responsible, or the owner, to contact Nanaimo RCMP’s non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.