The Regional District of Nanaimo says almost half an acre of land has been purchased for the creation of a new park in Cassidy.

The park will be the first of its kind in the village, but the district says there are still steps they need to take before it will be ready for public use.

“The first step will be to clear the property of existing buildings and prepare the land for the park’s development,” the RDN says in a media release. “This is allowed within current rezoning.”

Residents will have their voices heard on the project and Area A director Jessica Stanley says this is a good, positive step for the community.

“I’m excited that Cassidy residents will have a community park to enjoy and to connect with one another,” she says. “Access to green spaces and play area is important for the health and wellbeing of all residents.”

The RDN has put forward $420,000 for the land at 3483 Hallberg Rd. They say this was the best spot since it is on budget for the 2024-2028 financial plan. They add the park will be paid for out of the cash-in-lieu reserves.

Residents are invited to learn more about opportunities for Cassidy residents and voice their opinions through the RDN’s website.