Warrant issued for 31-year-old Jordan Mackie

Nanaimo RCMP are looking for a 31-year-old man who is believed to be connected to a fire involving a truck and trailer.

Police say Jordan Mackie was charged in November with Possession of stolen property, arson, and theft over $5,000 after he, along with one other, fled on foot but was later apprehended by police dogs.

A media release says Mackie initially appeared in court, but since has missed several appearances leaving police to issue a warrant for his arrest.

He is described as a Caucasian man, approximately five feet nine inches tall, weighing 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say if anyone has information on his whereabouts, they are asked to contact Nanaimo RCMP’s non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.