A 50-year-old Nanaimo woman has been airlifted to Victoria in life-threatening condition after she was struck by a Toyota Prius in the 200 block of Nicol St.

According to Nanaimo RCMP the incident happened around 11:15 p.m. on Tuesday, and she was treated at the scene by emergency services before being transported to Victoria.

Police say they closed the road near the MGM restaurant for three hours while investigators conducted a collision analysis and collected forensic information.

So far police say drugs and alcohol are not a factor in the crash but weather conditions and what the victim was wearing could have played a contributing role in the crash.

If you have any information, or dash cam footage, Nanaimo RCMP are asking you to contact them on their non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.