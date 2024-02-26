The City of Parksville says they have moved into round two of developing their Transportation Master Plan to address the needs of residents and the community.

An open house ran on Nov. 8, and the city says over 400 people showed up to share their thoughts, ideas and experiences on transportation in Parksville and how to facilitate better, safer, and reliable access.

Two engagement sessions are slated between March and April. Residents will be able to attend an open house as the city discusses costs, impacts and policy direction, along with an implementation plan while monitoring expected outcomes.

The open house is slated for Mar. 5 at 100 Jensen Ave. between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and they are looking for feedback on the city’s objectives on the master plan, future capital projects and planning, and proposed projects.

A future survey is scheduled between Mar. 5 to Apr. 5.