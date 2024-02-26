A 38-year-old man is wanted by Nanaimo RCMP on three counts of Assault with a Weapon and police are asking the public for help locating him.

Curtis Houle’s warrants stem from an incident that took place in late November after police say he assaulted a woman by punching her repeatedly and using a can of bear spray at the victim.

Houle is described by police as a six foot three inches tall Caucasian man, 185 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Police say he is also known to have a tattoo of a skull on his lower right arm and one of a devil on his upper right arm.

If you have any information on Houle’s whereabouts call Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.